18-year-old shot, killed by multiple suspects in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of 17th and Christian streets just before 7:30 p.m.

It was near the Christian Street YMCA.

Police located the 18-year-old at the scene, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen had been walking with a small group of people when multiple suspects pulled up in a car, got out, and shot at the victim, police said.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made in this case.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

