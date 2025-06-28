SPCA in 'space crisis' after emergency fills Philadelphia kennels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is running an adoption special this weekend after an emergency at its Lancaster location brought even more animals to Philadelphia.

The animal welfare organization says the HVAC system at the Lancaster location broke during last week's heatwave forcing them to shut down.

"The temperatures were not safe for housing animals and certainly not for having the public come in and adopt as well and also having humans working there," said Heela Homman, director of lifesaving for the PSPCA.

Between that and animal law enforcement raids in Philadelphia this week, the Philadelphia location has taken in about 40 new pets in the last day.

"We are in a space crisis, we are full, and we are asking the community if you've been thinking of adopting, now is the time, please come down," said Homman.

In response, the SPCA is offering $25 adoption fees all weekend for pets, including cats, that have been there for more than 30 days.

"That still includes spay, neuter surgery, vaccines, de-wormer, so all inclusive-package. It's just $25 in an effort to move our animals into their forever homes as swiftly as possible," said Homman.

Workers say anyone who comes out will be saving a life. With that in mind, Julia Adams says she picked a good day to pick out a new cat for her home.

"It makes me feel really good," she said.

If you're not in a place to adopt but want to get involved, the PSPCA is looking for fosters as well, anyone who can help free up shelter space during this emergency.