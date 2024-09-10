Spin Room at Pennsylvania Convention Center will be the focus after the presidential debate

'Spin room' at Pennsylvania Convention Center will be the focus after the presidential debate

'Spin room' at Pennsylvania Convention Center will be the focus after the presidential debate

'Spin room' at Pennsylvania Convention Center will be the focus after the presidential debate

'Spin room' at Pennsylvania Convention Center will be the focus after the presidential debate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will be the focus of the political world for 90 minutes on Tuesday night as it hosts the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But once the debate ends, the action will move to the so-called Spin Room at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Building the space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center was a massive endeavor by ABC News.

"This massive Spin Room space built in just five days," said ABC News Congressional Correspondent Jay O'Brien. "So many eyeballs will be on that stage."

O'Brien walked Action News through the Spin Room where our team will also be front and center alongside ABC News.

The Spin Room is a tradition after debates. It traditionally is a space where those representing the candidates come to talk to the media about how they performed.

With this debate expected to be the only one for this general election, this Spin Room is expected to be full the minute the candidates say their final sentences:

"Spin Rooms fill up with campaign surrogates," O'Brien added.

More than 1,000 journalists from across the world are set up under tight security, each eager to catch up with campaigns with their own questions their viewers have about how the two candidates plan to address topics that affect their country.

We caught up with Marcim Wrona from TVN Poland.

"We'd like to hear questions about NATO how they're planning to deal with Putin," Wrona said.

Our Action News team will be inside the Spin Room all night bringing you updates from both campaigns as they stop by our set.

Debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the debate starting at 9 p.m.

It will air on 6abc and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

Click here for more on what you need to know about the debate.