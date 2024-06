A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were both rushed to the hospital.

2 teens injured in shooting in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured in shooting in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured in shooting in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured in shooting in West Philadelphia

2 teens injured in shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were hurt following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Spruce Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were both rushed to the hospital.

The younger teen is in critical condition.

Investigators say more than 30 shots were fired, with bullets also hitting five cars.

Police are still searching for the gunmen.