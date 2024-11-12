World's top ship sinking expert talks about what's next in the SS United States' journey

In a few days, the SS United States will set sail for its final voyage down south, where it will be sunk as an artificial reef off the Florida coast.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In just a few days, the SS United States will set sail for its final voyage down south, where it will be sunk as an artificial reef off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Action News caught up with the world's top ship sinking expert -- who also created the current record-holder for world's largest artificial reef -- about what this mission will entail.

In the mid-90s, the fastest ship in the world parked at a Philadelphia pier at rate of $1,000 a week.

Captain Joseph Farrell with Resolve Marine says crews will check the tides for the best time to begin its journey.

He says the SS United States will have to move away from the dock at high tide, which is expected to happen on Thursday. It will then need to go under the Walt Whitman Bridge during low tide Friday morning.

It will take about two weeks to travel to Mobile, Alabama.

The historic ocean liner -- which holds the record as the fastest ever to cross the Atlantic Ocean -- will be cleaned, the interior scrapped and rid of any toxins or asbestos.

Once that process is complete, it will be moved off the coast of Destin, Florida, to be sunk, which Captain Farrel says is difficult for those who know the vessel and its history.

Captain Farrell led the sinking of the American aircraft carrier USS Oriskany in 2006, which currently sits at the bottom of the Gulf off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Sinking of the USS Oriskany in 2006 set record for world's largest artifical reef

The USS Oriskany holds the title of the largest artificial reef in the world, that is, until the SS United States breaks that record a year or two from now.

