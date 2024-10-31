Star-studded lineup expected at 2024 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is next Thursday, November 7, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, the Pennsylvania Conference for Women returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

It will be the 21st year the event is gathering thousands of women into one space to inspire, invigorate and activate.

Leslie Stiles founded this conference 21 years ago, and every year, she proudly watches it grow.

The keynote speaker roster is star-studded, starting with best-selling Author, Emmy Award-winning Host and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

There is also a lot of hometown love ready to pour out for actress, singer, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. She has gone from Broadway to ABC hit show 'Abbott Elementary.'

The conference will also be attended by educator and inspiration for the name of the hit series, Joyce Abbott.

Adding to the list includes World Champion Athlete Diana Nyad, who achieved her 35-year quest of becoming the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida; Dawn Staley, the former Temple University coach and current University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach; as well as Philadelphia native and Peloton master Robin Arzon.

Registration closes Friday at 5 p.m.

To register or for more information, click here.

