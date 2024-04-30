Pennsylvania Conference for Women returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center

About the Pennsylvania Conference for Women

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that holds an annual Conference to advance women and allies' professional and personal development. More information | FAQ

Tickets also give attendees access to the all-day virtual National Conference for Women, taking place on March 5, 2025 during Women's History Month. This event will bring together tens of thousands of women from the Commonwealth and our sister conferences in Texas, Massachusetts, and California.

Speakers include:

Robin Arzón: VP of Fitness Programming & Head Instructor at Peloton, 2x NYT Best-Selling Author, GMA Correspondent & Founder, Swagger Society

Diana Nyad: World Champion Athlete and Author

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Emmy Award-Winning Actor, Producer & Best-Selling Author

Martha Stewart: Keynote Speaker | Founder, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, best-selling Author and Emmy Award-wining Host

This year's Conference will once again be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 7, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on May 8th.

