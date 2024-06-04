'Star Wars: The Acolyte' special red carpet screening held in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- The newest series to emerge from a galaxy far, far away is almost here.
A special screening was held Monday night in New York City for 'Star Wars: The Acolyte.'
The eight-part Disney+ series is set 100 years before the 'Star Wars' prequels.
An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi master against a dangerous warrior from his past.
It features fresh characters and newcomers to the Star Wars universe.
The first two episodes of 'The Acolyte' premieres Tuesday on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.