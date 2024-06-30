Athlete hits Olympic standard in Philadelphia event to secure spot in Paris games

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Olympic hopeful came out to the Penn Relays Summer Showcase in Philadelphia on Saturday to try and secure a spot in the Paris Olympic Games next month.

After missing the qualifying time by seconds at the U.S. trials last weekend, this was James Corrigan's last shot.

Fortunately, it turns out that the road to Paris started in Philadelphia for the 22-year-old athlete.

"I'm feeling fantastic," said Corrigan. "Even better that everyone is here cheering me on."

Olympic hopeful looking to qualify for Paris games at Penn Relays Summer Showcase

Corrigan wore the smile of a champion and now, a first-time Olympian.

With a trip to the Paris games on the line, he completed the steeplechase in personal record time on Saturday, finishing at 8:13.

That beat theOlympic standard time of 8:15.

"To be able to go under8:15was just like, 'Check, we're done.' It was a great feeling," said Corrigan.

Despite his hard work, Corrigan said it wasn't easy to reach the finish line.

This is the second time in less than a week the Brigham Young University sophomore had to race the 3,000 meters, including hurdles and a water barrier.

Men's steeplechase has been an Olympic event since 1920.

Last week, he finished third at the Olympic trials in Oregon but didn't meet the qualifying time.

READ ALSO | Paris Olympics' triathlon hangs in the balance over E. Coli levels in the Seine

That's when his coach called Penn Relays Associate Director Aaron Robison, who worked quickly to add steeplechase to the events and make it a World Athletics Challenger Meet.

Robison is also a BYU alum and former track athlete. His father and grandfather were also coaches at the university.

"Everyone cheers for their alma mater, and I want him to run well but it's beyond that," said Robison. "It wouldn't matter what school James attended. We're very motivated to give people opportunities to run well and do some good things."

Corrigan said the victory would not have been possible without his fan base in the stands. Many flew across the country, including his teammates and parents.

"You race and you plan to win, and that's his goal," said his mother, Karen Corrigan. "Wherever he lands, we're just always so happy to support him in all of his endeavors."

"It's amazing, from Coach Eyestone to everyone else involved, that they could put this together.We'rejust grateful for all the support," said his father, Brian Corrigan.

"Go Cougar Nation, and thank you guys so much and everyone in Philadelphia for coming out, I really really appreciate it," said Corrigan.

Corrigan said it was always his dream to run in the Olympics, but he set his eyes on going another four years from now.

"I won't complain with it being this year for sure," said Corrigan. "I'm very very excited to work hard and support our team and make USA proud."

To add to the excitement, Corrigan will marry his fiancée in a week, who also came to Philadelphia to cheer him on in Franklin Field.

After the wedding, he said it's back to training for the Paris Olympics, which start July 26.