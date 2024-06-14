At least 1 dead after crash during police chase near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

It happened Friday morning on Columbus Blvd. near the Holiday Inn Express, next to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

It happened Friday morning on Columbus Blvd. near the Holiday Inn Express, next to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

It happened Friday morning on Columbus Blvd. near the Holiday Inn Express, next to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

It happened Friday morning on Columbus Blvd. near the Holiday Inn Express, next to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a police cruiser crashed into a vehicle during a police chase near Penn's Landing.

It happened Friday morning at the intersection of Columbus Blvd. and Race Street near the Holiday Inn Express, next to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Officers were chasing a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

The police cruiser crashed into a pickup truck.

Sources have told Action News that the driver of the pickup possibly made an illegal turn into the intersection, putting the truck right into the path of the trooper's vehicle.

At least one person inside the pickup truck was killed.

Employees of a nearby hotel said they saw the overturned pickup on top of one of the victims. They said this wasn't the first fatal crash in this area.

"This one was right in front of our job and one of us witnessed one of the people that had passed away, so it's kind of traumatizing," said Gabe Griffin.

"Extremely sad. My heart goes out to whoever that was and their families. It's a very sad situation," added Aaliyah Horn.

Rashid Izzard, a witness who does security near the scene of the crash, recorded cell phone video before emergency help arrived.

He said there were two troopers inside the cruiser. Izzard said the trooper who was driving was disoriented after the crash and that the trooper in the passenger seat appeared injured and had to be helped away.

There is also a second scene about a mile south on Columbus Blvd.

Action News has been told the stolen car kept going after the trooper crashed into the pickup truck. The stolen car then slammed into a light post along the bike path on Columbus Blvd.

Two suspects were taken into custody, according to sources.

Action News is working to confirm a few more details, as well as get an update on the troopers' conditions.

Drivers should expect the intersection of Columbus and Race to be closed for quite some time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.