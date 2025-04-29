STOMP Out Bullying panel to educate students on homophobia, racism and hatred

NEW YORK -- For the 7th year, STOMP Out Bullying is hosting its Culture Shock Event - a Culture Week Panel discussion facilitated by celebrity influencers from the media, sports, entertainment and social media worlds.

A celebrity panel will participate in an essential conversation about the need to change schools from a "culture of cruelty" to a "culture of kindness."

Panelists will share their experiences as youths who were bullied. This impactful event will also be livestreamed to schools nationwide and beyond starting at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST.

The discussion will be available on demand on this website, our mobile app and connected TV apps shortly after the live event on Wednesday.

Celebrity host Jeannie Mae will moderate this year's edition. Panelists will include actress and activist Laverne Cox, Kat Graham, actress and humanitarian and actors Mark Indelicato and Drew Ray Tanner.

The event is part of National Culture Week, which provides an opportunity for young people to share and learn from one another's diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences.

The discussion will educate students on homophobia, racism, and hatred, and provide schools with a template for encouraging conversations throughout Culture Week and the remainder of the school year.

"In today's increasingly divided climate, our students need tools to bridge cultural divides now more than ever," said Ross Ellis, CEO and founder of STOMP Out Bullying. "This event provides an urgent platform for educators and students to unite, engage in meaningful conversations, and drive immediate positive change within their communities."

Culture Shock is an annual event dedicated to promoting cultural diversity, kindness, and inclusivity within educational settings. Through engaging discussions, activities, and resources, Culture Shock aims to empower educators and students to embrace diversity and foster a culture of acceptance and empathy.

STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students.