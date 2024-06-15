Storms result in cars flipped, trees downed across the Philadelphia region

Storms result in cars flipped, trees downed across the Philadelphia region

Storms made their way through the Philadelphia region on Friday, leaving damage in their wakes.

In Lawrence Township, New Jersey, multiple cars were overturned in the parking lot of a post office.

Witnesses say it happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. along the 2600 block of Brunswick Avenue.

The National Weather Service is investigating the damage but has not confirmed whether a tornado touched down in the area.

In Bucks County, a downed tree caused problems for drivers along Interstate 95 southbound.

It happened in Cornwells Heights, Pennsylvania, near the exit for the SEPTA lot.

One lane was closed while crews worked to clear the roads.

Lastly, in the Lehigh Valley, a tree fell into a house as a result of the rough weather.

The tree came down just before 6 p.m. along the 800 block of Maple Road in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.

No injuries were reported in this incident.