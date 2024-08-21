Mobile recording studio rolls into North Philadelphia to record conversations about Black joy

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Their goal is to capture conversations about Black joy and change the narrative for a community often stigmatized.

StoryCorps' mobile recording studio parked their airstream trailer in North Philadelphia, hoping to drive a new narrative that celebrates the heart of the people that live there.

The trailer visits about ten cities a year and will be in North Philadelphia for the rest of the month before moving to their next stop in Huntington, West Virginia.

For more information, visit: https://storycorps.org/mobile-tour/