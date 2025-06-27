67-year-old Charles Sumpter and 44-year-old Fleitte Newell have been arrested and charged

2 arrested in fatal arson that killed pregnant woman, her 2 children in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal arson that claimed the lives of three family members, including a pregnant woman and her children.

Charles Sumpter, 67, and Fleitte Newell, 44, have been charged with multiple counts of murder and related offenses, according to police.

Police responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of N. Corlies Street around 4:50 a.m. on June 13.

When officials arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Five people were found inside the home as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Two children, 6-year-old Aaaad Thompson and 4-year-old Alaya Thompson-Newell, were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

A third child, age two, was also taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Two adult women were also found in the home.

A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

The second woman, identified as 32-year-old Ashley Thompson, who is the mother of the two deceased children and who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit, with assistance from SWAT, executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 2800 block of West Albert Street.

There, police say Sumpter and Newell were taken into custody.