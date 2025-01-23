Students to compete in national contest for America's 250th Anniversary

We are celebrating America's 250th anniversary next year, and it coincides with an opportunity to explore our country's most iconic treasures.

We are celebrating America's 250th anniversary next year, and it coincides with an opportunity to explore our country's most iconic treasures.

We are celebrating America's 250th anniversary next year, and it coincides with an opportunity to explore our country's most iconic treasures.

We are celebrating America's 250th anniversary next year, and it coincides with an opportunity to explore our country's most iconic treasures.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are celebrating America's 250th anniversary next year, and it coincides with a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore our country's most iconic and historical treasures.

July 4, 2026, marks a big milestone for America, and a nonprofit organization is holding a nationwide contest called America's Field Trip.

America 250 is asking students in grades 3 through 12 to share their perspectives on what America means to them by submitting an essay, piece of artwork or poem.

The winners will get the chance to travel to some of the nation's iconic and cultural landmarks.

"The award recipients get to choose from a series of backstage experiences, most of which have never been offered to the public before," said Rosie Rios, chair of America 250.

Rios says students will be privy to some insider secrets that the general public might not see on a tour.

The special landmarks include the Kennedy Space Station in Florida, Fort Point and Angel Island in San Francisco and many others including Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

"For a lot of these kids, it's their first time on a plane, first time out of their state, first time on a family vacation and it was really great to relive it through their eyes," said Rios.

The deadline for submissions is April 16th. The field trip is in the Summer of 2026. To enter the contest, go to America250.org.