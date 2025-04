Students at Wilmington school prepare Easter baskets for children in need as part of annual project

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This school in Wilmington is curating an extra special Easter for children in need.

From crayons to candy, their Easter baskets will be donated to the Ministry of Caring.

It's part of St. John the Beloved Catholic School's yearly tradition that marks 30 years in 2025.

