Tips for preventing issues while on your summer vacation

With Memorial Day Weekend just days away, you're probably thinking about your next vacation. But before you take to the skies or rent a home, we have some tips.

But before you take to the skies or rent a home, we have some advice on how to prevent headaches later.

There are some serious things to consider, like what recourse do you have when an airline cancels a flight? How much privacy can you expect when you rent a home? And how can you protect yourself from unexpected car rental charges?

Flight disruptions can mess up any trip. If a flight is delayed or canceled due to a controllable event -- meaning maintenance, crew scheduling or cabin cleaning -- you have recourse.

"They'll have to put you up in a hotel if it's overnight. They'll have to buy your dinner if it's meal time, and they have to get you where you bought the ticket to go," said Ben Farrow, LegalShield Provider Attorney at Anderson, Williams and Farrow.

As for lost luggage, they do have to compensate you, but there is a cap on how much.

"If you have an Apple Watch, or if you have a phone, or if you have a computer, you're going to bust through the limits," said Farrow.

As for vacation rentals, be aware surprise visitors are a no, no. That means spontaneous visits from the host, housekeeper, or maintenance workers aren't allowed unless explicitly stated by the host.

As for cameras inside the home?

"Video monitoring is not allowed. You have an expectation of privacy in the space when you rent it. So you're not allowed to do that. The same thing goes for audio," said Farrow.

However the same does not hold true for certain outdoor spaces.

"Let's say there's a pool in the backyard. If you're in that pool, there's a security camera on the corner outside to watch the backyard, that's perfectly allowable to be recorded."

As far as amenities, don't assume anything. Look for important items like air conditioning.

And upon entry into a vacation rental, do a check for any issues and take pictures.

"If you see damage, water damage in the bathroom or a moldy toilet or something like that, notify the owner right away," noted Farrow.

Also, take video or pictures when you leave to show you left it in the same condition as you found it.

The same goes for rental cars.

"Every time I rent that car, I walk around it with my camera running and I narrate if I see a chip," he said. "I also shoot the top of the car."

"And when I return it, I do the exact same thing," he says.

And when you get that bill for your rental car, don't just tuck it away, look at it carefully and if there are any charges you don't recognize, dispute them right away.