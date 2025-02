Delaware County chef making his mark in New Orleans

Delaware County chef making his mark in New Orleans

Delaware County chef making his mark in New Orleans

Delaware County chef making his mark in New Orleans

Delaware County chef making his mark in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- You can't talk about the heart and culture of New Orleans without talking about food.

And New Orleans has plenty of it.

Executive Chef Christopher Lynch is from Delaware County and he is making his mark on the New Orleans food scene.

With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, he's putting his own spin on a Philadelphia staple this week.

Sharrie Williams has more.

Get the latest Super Bowl 59 coverage here.