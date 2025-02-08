Super Bowl 59: Eagles fans take flight to New Orleans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of fans are headed to the Big Easy... plane ticket, yes. Game tickets? Not yet!

"I don't have tickets yet, we have been watching the tickets and we are going to buy them tomorrow or Sunday," says John Cesarine of Gladwyne, Pa.

The gates were looking more like a tailgate party with balloons, Eagles merch and some friendly competition.

"We had two flights, one Delta, one United leaving at the same time, and there was a dueling Eagles chant from one side of the terminal against the other," says PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern.

"We are really excited. We almost went in 2017, and we didn't pull the trigger and now we are so excited, especially to see Saquon Barkley," says Linda Fleming from Johnstown, Pa.

We did manage to find a lone Kansas City fan.

"I think the game is going to be a very close game. I think regardless of what any critics or hard Eagles fans of Kansas City fans say, it's going to be a good test and mostly a defensive test more than anything," says Kody Kidd from San Antonio.

Get the latest Super Bowl 59 coverage here.