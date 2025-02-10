Super Bowl champion Eagles return home to crowd of excited fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl champions are home.

The Eagles touched down in Southwest Philadelphia Monday afternoon to a crowd of excited fans.

Dozens of people waited for hours for a glimpse of the players. Some say they celebrated Sunday night and haven't slept since.

"I probably got like two hours of sleep," said Sabrina Mitchell of Southwest Philadelphia.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, the first one off the plane, hoisted the Lombardi trophy. Then, one by one, the players departed the plane and boarded the buses.

Before they left, Lurie and coach Nick Sirianni walked over to the fence with the trophy in hand, showing it off to this group of dedicated fans who said they wouldn't miss this moment.

Philadelphia police led an escort to the NovaCare Complex where more fans were waiting to greet players.

The crowds chanted and high-fived some players, including Brandon Graham, as they left the facility.

A victory parade is scheduled for Friday. Further details are expected to be released on Tuesday.