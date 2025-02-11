Police investigating whether sports reporter at Super Bowl was drugged before he died

A reporter covering the Super Bowl has been found dead in his hotel room. Authorities say a woman is now under arrest

NEW ORLEANS -- Police in Louisiana said Monday they are investigating the possibility that a sports reporter who had traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl may have been drugged before his death.

Adan Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana, on Feb. 5, police said. A cause and manner of death have not been released.

This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano. Telemundo Kansas City via AP

A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano's hotel room hours before he was found dead allegedly had his cellphone and credit card in her home, according to the Kenner Police Department. The suspect -- Danette Colbert, of Slidell, Louisiana -- has been charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses, police said.

Amid the ongoing investigation into Manzano's death, police said Monday that while they are still awaiting toxicology reports, which are expected to take several weeks, "investigators are exploring all available evidence in this case, including the possibility that Manzano may have been drugged before his death."

"Colbert has an arrest history that includes similar allegations involving drugging individuals to facilitate theft," the Kenner Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

Since her arrest last week, the Kenner Police Department said it has been contacted by people "claiming to be victims or reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances."

"All of these complaints will be referred to the appropriate jurisdictions for further investigation," the department said.

Colbert was charged with robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud in Jefferson Parish amid the investigation into Manzano's death, police said.

Investigators are "working closely with forensic experts and the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office to determine whether additional charges may be warranted," police said Monday.

Colbert remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center awaiting criminal proceedings, police said. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Police are aware of two prior instances in Nevada and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, in which Colbert was accused of drugging a victim and stealing his "access device cards and things of that nature," Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said at a press briefing last week.

"We're going to let the evidence lead us to the end result and not speculate," Conley said last week when asked whether they considered this a homicide investigation.

Surveillance video shows Manzano and Colbert at his hotel the morning of Feb. 5, police said. Colbert was seen leaving his room and coming back, then leaving again later that morning, police said.

Investigators have additionally identified locations where the two were seen together in New Orleans, police said Monday.

Investigators determined that Colbert used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area, police said.

His cellphone and credit card were located inside her residence while deputies executed a search warrant and she was arrested on Thursday, police said.

KGKC Telemundo Kansas City remembered Manzano as a "true professional and a rising star."

"We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," the station said.