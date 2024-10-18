Suspect charged with attacking Popeyes worker before stabbing, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with an altercation that led to a stabbing at a Popeyes restaurant in Philadelphia.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Yannick Kelly, 28, is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and related offenses.

The incident happened around 11:04 p.m. Tuesday at the Popeyes in the 6000 block of North Broad Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.

Police said as the store was closing and workers were cleaning up, Kelly allegedly approached the front door.

After the door was unlocked, the worker reportedly told the suspect they were no longer taking orders.

At some point, police say Kelly forced his way inside, grabbed the employee around the neck and started choking him.

Police say the employee was able to use a pocket knife to stab Kelly before others intervened.

Kelly fled the scene but police were able to follow a blood trail to a residence. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition before he was charged Thursday.

Officials said there were roughly eight employees in the store at the time.

No other serious injuries were reported.