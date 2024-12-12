Suspect arrested for dozens of car break-ins around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect behind a series of car break-ins and thefts around Philadelphia is now in custody.

Forty-five-year-old Chaun Davis is accused of breaking into dozens of cars and stealing more than $160,000 worth of firearms, cash and even a police bulletproof vest.

The break-ins happened from January to October.

"Tries to go in your car when you're jogging, tries to go in your car in a park, tries to go into a car when you parked it somewhere and had no reason to think you'd come back to find whatever you had in that car, gone," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner announced the arrest Thursday, saying Davis smashed windows and picked locks, then stole camera equipment, electronics, jewelry and guns.

"It's a reminder to put it in the trunk. Do not leave it visible, put it away," said Krasner. "Chaun Davis caused a lot of mayhem in people's lives."

Davis allegedly stole bank and credit cards that he would use to purchase gift cards.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says Davis took some of the stolen items to pawn shops, including a police vest that had been taken from an officer's personal vehicle.

Davis is also under investigation for crimes in Montgomery County and has a long criminal history extending to other states.

He is currently in custody on $1.25 million bail.