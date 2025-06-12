24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Suspect arrested after shots fired incident led to chase, standoff in West Rockhill

Thursday, June 12, 2025 2:27AM
MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A chaotic shots-fired incident that started in Montgomery County on Wednesday ended with a chase and standoff in Bucks County.

Police in Marlborough Township started getting 911 calls before noon of a man firing a gun from a car.

Once officers found the car, a chase ensued, with the suspect allegedly shooting multiple rounds at police.

The officer and vehicle were not hit.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says the seven-minute pursuit ended at Ridge Road in West Rockhill, Bucks County.

Authorities say the suspect then fired multiple weapons during a standoff with police.

The suspect ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. He has not been identified.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

