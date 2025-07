Suspect arrested after woman was fatally shot in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say they have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a woman in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Latona Street.

The woman was shot in the mid torso and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, the suspect, or a motive.