Suspect charged for allegedly attacking priest inside his home in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a priest last week in South Philadelphia.

Basem Lama, of the 2400 block of South Phillip Street, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and related offenses.

The attack happened at the priest's home across from St. Maron's Maronite Catholic Church on the 1000 block of Ellsworth Street back on the morning of Oct. 2.

According to police, Lama kicked and banged on the priest's door and eventually made his way in around 9:30 am. Once inside, he attacked the priest before running away.

On Friday, Action News spoke with the victim, Father Andrew El Tadchi, who now walks with a cane after being attacked.

"I would like to make it clear to everyone, South Philadelphia is very safe. It's a safe area. This incident was targeted, and it's in the very capable hands of the police department. I am assured justice will be served," said Father El Tadchi.

Despite the brutal attack, Father El Tadchi wanted to share this message: "Stay positive, love each other, and be kind."

