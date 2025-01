Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Holmesburg

A suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

A suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was above the scene along the 8000 block of Cresco Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

U.S. Marshals arrived to serve a warrant when they learned the suspect was inside and armed with a handgun.

Agents were able to get the suspect into custody about 45 minutes later.

No word yet on what that suspect was wanted for.