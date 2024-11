Suspect made off with $30 in quarters during Philadelphia deli robbery: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect in an armed deli robbery in North Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect walked into a store on West York and Broad streets in the early morning hours of November 7.

Detectives say he pepper sprayed the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He took off with only $30 worth of quarters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.