Suspect now charged with murder in Delaware City shooting

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (WPVI) -- The man who was taken into custody after a fatal shooting in Delaware City, New Castle County is now charged with first-degree murder.

Shane Brank, 22, is being held on $560,000 cash bail.

Shane Brank

The shooting happened around 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the Delaware City Trailer Park.

Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Craig Anderson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anderson succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Investigators say Brank had been involved in a dispute with Anderson.

During the altercation, Brank allegedly retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Anderson, before fleeing the area.

Police say they conducted an extensive search of the terrain along the C &D Canal, nearby wooded areas, and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Shane Brank was located in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Delaware City and was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

