Suspect sought for rash of business burglaries in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect who they say is behind a rash of business burglaries in Northeast Philadelphia.

Marcos Neto, 18, is wanted for at least eight break-ins dating back to February.

Northeast Community Auto Body is one of those businesses. The owner, Jose Taveras, showed us where his window was shot.

"He shot the window four times. The bullet hit here to make a hole in the framing," he said.

It happened in the early morning hours of May 5.

Police say Neto first tried a shovel to break into the office, and then fired a gun to break the window, unsuccessfully.

"Maybe he know my place already and I don't know him. But maybe he comes here and think I have some money inside the shop," Taveras said.

Investigators say Neto most recently broke into J &M Windows and Doors on Monday night.

The other businesses hit are all auto body shops.

Police are concerned because he is armed and hard of hearing.

"We believe the offender to be hearing impaired or deaf," said Lt. Michael Long. "If a business owner responds or police, there's an issue where he may not respond to our verbal commands and he may be startled. Our concern is that something tragic may happen."

For Taveras, he says incidents like this set him back, and force him to step up security.

"It makes it hard, but I keep going. I have to keep going. I'm not going to stop," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.