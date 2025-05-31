The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect, who allegedly stole a 2010 Ford Taurus, while a 12-year-old girl was inside.

The crime was reported along Germantown and Erie Avenues around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the girl told them the suspect left her there after a sexual assault.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.