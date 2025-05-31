24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, May 31, 2025 3:42AM
Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl
Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old-girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect, who allegedly stole a 2010 Ford Taurus, while a 12-year-old girl was inside.

The crime was reported along Germantown and Erie Avenues around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the city's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the girl told them the suspect left her there after a sexual assault.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW