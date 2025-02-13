Suspect wanted for shooting at driver on I-95 in Port Richmond: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are trying to track down the gunman who fired at another driver during the Wednesday morning commute.

Investigators say the shooter pulled up alongside the victim just after 8:15 a.m. as both of them drove on I-95 North near Exit 26 in Port Richmond.

According to the 43-year-old victim, the shooter fired into his passenger window and then sped off the Aramingo exit.

The victim was not hurt.

Police are looking for a silver Dodge Sedan, with tinted windows, and paint chips near the rear bumper.

The 6abc data journalism team found in 2024, 19 road rage shootings were reported in Pennsylvania and nine of them happened in Philadelphia.

It's still unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5216.

