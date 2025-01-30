Suspects distracted Upper Darby homeowner during $30K jewelry theft: Police

UPPER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are searching for a group of women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in a crime rooted in distraction and deception.

"It's heartbreaking," said Eusuf Khan as he watched surveillance video of a suspect sneaking into his home to steal nearly $30,000 worth of jewelry.

But Khan remains thankful, saying the situation could have been worse.

"They could have killed my wife, took my child or injured her," said Khan. "Those are material things, and you cannot replace family."

The crime happened at Khan's home on Cloverdale Avenue in Upper Darby on Friday around 1 p.m.

Khan said two female suspects knocked on the door to repeatedly ask his wife to buy the grill on the side of their house.

While they distracted his wife outside, one of the suspects crept inside and another was on the lookout.

Khan said the thief walked past his nearly 2-year-old son playing to search the rooms where she found a box full of precious and pricey jewelry.

"Probably will take some time to go away from our mind, but right now we don't feel safe," said Khan.

Police said the women, who they believe are transient and Eastern European, attempted the same tactic at nearby homes.

"Do not let anyone in your home regardless if you're selling something or not," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt. "Be on the lookout for everyone to call 911, and give us the information."

Police said the suspects also stopped at El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant on West Chester Pike. An employee said three of them sat down while one went to the bathroom and another walked into the kitchen. They even asked an employee for free food.

"It's scary," said Yaset Echeverria who is an employee. "It's bad. It's bad for the community."

Detectives are also looking for their getaway car - a 2010 light blue Honda Odyssey.

"Our goal is to hopefully identify them and charge them," said Bernhardt. "But the point is to prevent this from happening to someone else. We don't want another victim."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at (610) 734-7693.