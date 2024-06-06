Suspects in pickup truck steal ATM from KARCO gas station in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATM was yanked out of the wall of a gas station early Thursday morning in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the KARCO gas station at Aramingo Avenue and York Street.

Police say two men backed a truck through the window and then stole the machine.

Investigators say they are looking for a white Ford truck.

No injuries were reported.

The owner of the shop, who was frustrated with the theft and the lack of security, didn't want to talk on camera.

It's not the first time we've seen such incidents.

In November, an ATM was stolen from Chubby's Steaks on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough.

Thieves use U-Haul truck to steal ATM from outside Philadelphia cheesesteak shop

In late September, thieves used a U-Haul and a chain to rip an ATM from the vestibule of High Time Convenience on Montgomery Avenue.

That same month, an ATM with $6,800 in cash was lifted from Grant Nail Salon in Northeast Philadelphia after the shop's door was pried open.

Still, according to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, the number of ATM heists appears to be trending down.

In 2023, there were 43 ATM thefts but, so far in 2024, there have only been five.