Thieves use U-Haul truck to steal ATM from outside Philadelphia cheesesteak shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three thieves who stole an ATM from outside a popular cheesesteak shop on Tuesday.

The suspects used a chain to rip it from the ground and a U-Haul truck to carry it away.

The theft took place outside Chubby's Steaks on Ridge Avenue in the Roxborough neighborhood at approximately 4 a.m. This crime has police looking at other similar incidents across the city.

"We're taking a good look at all recent thefts of ATMS in the city for any kind of connectivity," said Captain John Craig with Philadelphia police.

Back in September, thieves targeted a business in the Fairhill neighborhood using the same strategy. They used a U-Haul and a chain to rip an ATM from a store vestibule.

"They were able to actually pull it from the foundation of the floor," said Craig.

The suspects and the U-Haul van didn't get very far in this latest incident. The van now sits in police custody.

Police say they found it at 26th and Toronto streets, with the ATM in the back. The thieves never broke into it.

This isn't the first time the cheesesteak shop has been targeted for its ATM.

In the summer of 2020, Chubby's Steaks lost an ATM to attempted thieves who used an explosive to try and break it open.

Customers say it's hard enough for small businesses without this criminal element.

"It's a sad time today when things happen that way," said Don Russell from Olney.

Once everything is processed in the investigation, the ATM will be returned to Chubby's Steaks, as it's still intact.