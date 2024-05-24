Suspects sought after 27 cars broken into during crime spree in Fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a car break-in spree that happened in the Fairmount neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from around 3 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue between 29th and 30th streets shows two suspects crisscrossing the block, shining flashlights into vehicles and breaking windows.

One neighbor says he counted 27 cars that had been broken into.

Ben Robertson found out his passenger window had been smashed because of a social media post.

"I saw a post on Nextdoor that somebody was coming along smashing out windows and a picture of my car on the post, so I came here to check it out," he recalled.

Robertson says nothing was taken from his car, but the damage will still cost him hundreds of dollars.

"I've got my wife Googling how to tape up a window and we're going to find somebody who can replace the glass," he said.

Police say his car was one of dozens broken into during the Thursday morning crime spree.

Patrick Griffin was among the first to discover the damage.

"I strolled up one side and the other side of the street. We counted 27 cars," said Griffin, who called the police.

On Friday, central detectives were out canvassing the neighborhood and looking for more surveillance.

The crime is frustrating, as neighbors say they've been asking the city for more street lights and patrols on their block.

"There are people that know that they can take advantage of this neighborhood -- come down here and generally get away with 27 break-ins," Griffin said.

