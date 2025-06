SUV catches fire after driver crashes into fire truck in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters were interrupted responding to a call in North Philadelphia when a driver crashed into the back of their truck.

It happened at 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the SUV driver was attempting to go around another vehicle when it collided with the ladder truck.

The SUV caught fire, so firefighters -- already there with their truck -- put it out.

The SUV's driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.