SWAT, police respond to standoff situation in Horsham Twp., Pa.

HORSHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are responding to a standoff situation in Horsham Township, Pennsylvania.

It started on Horseshoe Circle and School Road around 5:53 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

A SWAT team has responded after reports of a person with a gun inside the house.

Officials said police were initially called out for a domestic situation.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

Residents should expect detours in the area.