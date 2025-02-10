Symphony in C Presents 'Beethoven & Schubert' on February 22 at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Symphony in C is presenting work from 'Beethoven & Schubert' for one night only, on February 22 at Gordon Theater.

Noam Aviel is the Music Director for Symphony in C and is conducting the performance.

"It's geared for anyone who opens their heart for music," says Aviel. "We speak to everyone."

The orchestra, based in Camden, is comprised of young professionals from the Mid-Atlantic Region. She says the musicians come from Juilliard, Curtis, and the Peabody Institute.

"To hear 70 musicians on stage, you are getting an experience like no other," she says. "So much energy and excitement performing these works."

Originally founded in 1952 as the Haddonfield Symphony, the group transitioned in the 1990s to become a steppingstone for professionals.

"While they're studying, they get a chance to perform with our orchestra," she says. "They get to experience major works for the first time and make music together in a very high level."

She says it's a good opportunity "until they win their big positions with the orchestras."

For this concert, three works will be presented.

"We start our concert actually with a side-by-side with our youth orchestra," she says.

The musicians from Symphony in C provide music education to the community off the stage.

"Our musicians go to schools and teach the students," she says. "And we get to show off their abilities."

Together, they play a Mozart overture.

"Then we continue with Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto, which is a huge concerto," says Aviel.

It features soloist Drew Petersen on piano.

"And we finish off the program with Schubert's great symphony, which is 'The Great' No. 9," she says. "It's like a masterworks program."

Symphony in C's mission is in its name, since Aviel says the "C stands for Camden."

She says the musicians work "to bring excellently played music to the community of Camden."

"What we try to achieve every concert is that people leave the hall saying, 'Wow, that was incredible,'" she says. "We create magic."

Symphony in C presents 'Beethoven & Schubert' on February 22 at Walter K. Gordon Theater at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts.

Symphony in C - 'Beethoven & Schubert'

Link to Tickets at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts

Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts

Walter K. Gordon Theater

314 Linden Street

Camden, NJ 08102

