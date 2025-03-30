Woman seeks help in finding who shot and killed her younger brother in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a little more than three months since someone shot and killed a young man in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Now, the victim's older sister is reaching out for help to catch her brother's killer.

"We was tight, thick as thieves. That was my baby."

Talicia Bridges is talking about her younger brother, Talik.

It was on Christmas Eve night last year, when Talik was gunned down while walking to catch a bus at C Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Olney section.

He never made it to the bus, after someone opened fire.

"I had gotten a phone call around 10:25 p.m. from his little sister Tori. She had told me he had been shot. That's when I was panicking, calling his phone, but I wasn't getting an answer," says Bridges.

Talik died just minutes later at the hospital.

Talicia says her brother was on a group facetime call with some friends at the time. They heard the shots fired. However, Talik had his camera turned off.

"He's not a bad kid. Like he don't mess with people, he stay to himself. He'd be out with his friends, very respectful, he's polite. He helps people, so I really don't understand why him," says Bridges.

Philadelphia Police and the Citizens Crime Commission are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Talik Bridges.