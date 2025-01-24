A talk with Pennsylvania's new Republican Attorney General Dave Sunday - Inside Story 01/26/25

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, host Matt O'Donnell interviews the new Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday (R). They discuss the top priorities for his office, how he is already communicating and collaborating with Governor Shapiro, City of Philadelphia Mayor Parker, and many of the local county District Attorneys. He talked about themes for his office being a balance of 'Accountability & Redemption', staying strong on enforcing the law, while supporting efforts for re-entry to those who served their time.

Next, Matt and the Panel had a rousing discussion on the flurry of President Donald Trump's Executive Orders and how the state of Pennsylvania and Governor Josh Shapiro, and City of Philadelphia and Mayor Cherelle Parker are reacting to potential clashes on immigration enforcement. They also went on to discuss President Joe Biden's low approval ratings upon leaving office, how voters are feeling after Trump pardoned all January 6th rioters, and if Americans feel Presidents should keep the power to pardon or not. Hear the latest on that from Rich Thau's 'Swing Voter Project' results. Plus, will Senator John Fetterman become a Republican after his trip to Mar-a-largo? Get the inside story with Laura Manion, Larry Platt, Rich Thau and Nia Meeks.