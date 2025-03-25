Tamron Hall thanks 'Tam Fam' as show celebrates 1,000th episode

Joelle Garguilo sits down with Tamron Hall to discuss the show, the Tam Fam, and more.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with Tamron Hall to discuss the show, the Tam Fam, and more.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with Tamron Hall to discuss the show, the Tam Fam, and more.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with Tamron Hall to discuss the show, the Tam Fam, and more.

NEW YORK -- Tamron Hall is celebrating her show's 1,000th episode! She says it's all thanks to her fans, the Tam Fam.

Hall says there is so much to appreciate about "The Tamron Hall Show."

"Everything, even the hard parts, I love. What's so great about hosting a talk show is that I'm able to infuse my journey every day. It's been great to talk about my son, to talk about my journey," Hall said. "Put the baby to bed, OK, I've got the sitter."

The show has allowed her to show off her many talents.

"Being the executive producer of the show and creating the show, I have a particular set of skills. I had to lean in on those particular skills to present the conversation to our audience, but also down to the flowers and the colors, and the energy of the show. When people turn on the show, I want them to feel like they are just wrapped in this energy," she said.

"You didn't wait for someone to create this for you," said Joelle Garguilo, Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter.

"You might think that that road has tapped out for you. There's always a bridge to extend the journey. You got to find it," Hall said.

She's also been out promoting her new book, "Harlem Honey."

"It's a love letter to my son. So often in our world, we talk about big emotions and big feelings and, but I wanted to expand the conversation about fear, because we can so easily assign a negative to a child being shy. Instead, this book talks about how you use curiosity to understand that on the other side of fear, there's fun. So Moses, the character here, goes out on a journey in Harlem, hitting up some of the hot spots, the Apollo, Sylvia, Studio Museum, but in the process, he talks about what it means to face fears using curiosity," she said.

Hall's son loves the book.

"Oh, gosh, this guy. He says to me, 'Mom, wait a minute. That's my name. That's me.' And we have book signings. And I said to him, 'Are you going to read?' And he said, 'No, no, but I'll set the books up on the table.' So he's- he's my Yeoman."

When asked if she could pick some key moments that stood out to her, Hall said the show is so much more than that.

"It's not an individual guest, it's not an individual show. It's the feeling that we all experience when we learn something from a story. It's storytelling. And so I think that's why the Tam Fam has grown into this movement," she said. "I did it for you all.

"Any manifestations for the next thousand episodes?" Garguilo said.

"Oh my gosh... I guess, you know, I want my son to eventually be a guest on the show," Hall said.

For local airtimes, check here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC Owned Television Stations.

