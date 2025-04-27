'Team Holan' walks to honor late children of NJ parents during Gift of Life Donor Dash

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a devastating fire that resulted in the loss of their children, these parents are working hard to honor their legacies.

Shannon and Alan Marles brought a whole team to participate in the Gift of Life Donor Dash.

"We've got 15,000 people here at the Navy Yard to really celebrate our donor heroes and recognize the transplant recipients who got that second chance," said President & Ceo of Gift of Life Donor Program, Rick Hasz.

A group of walkers at the event was known as "Team Holan."

It's composed of friends and family who support the Marles'.

"A.J. was able to give the gift of sight to two different people for cornea donations. Hope gave a kidney. Parts of them are helping other people to get the chance that they didn't," said Alan Marles.

According to Shannon Marles, supporting this cause is their "light in the darkness."

Also, learn more about Gift of Life Donor Program on their website.

