Teen cancer patient's friendship with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown leaves lasting legacy

PHILADELPHIA -- Battling a rare form of cancer, Massi Agosti of Penn Valley found unwavering support from the Eagles and the player he loved most: wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"AJ was there for Massi, whether in season or offseason, during good times and tough times," said Alex Agosti, Massi's father.

In 2022, Massi was 14 years old and playing multiple sports when he started to feel pain in his right knee.

"Initially, they thought it was tendonitis, but after a series of tests, showed that he had osteosarcoma which is a very rare and aggressive cancer that affects fewer than 500 kids per year in the United States," Agosti said.

"So because it's so rare it doesn't get the research dollars that other cancers get," he continued. "We haven't had any advances in treatment. It's also a very complex cancer with a lot of genetic mutations that make it difficult to target and to cure."

Throughout the course of his treatment, the Eagles invited Massi to practices, and A.J. kept in almost constant contact, frequently FaceTiming with the teenager even during his time in hospice.

Given his relationship with A.J. and the Eagles, and knowing how much joy it brought him, Massi wanted to find a similar way to help other kids like him battling osteosarcoma.

He and his family formed a nonprofit called Jerseys4Kids.

"Basically, what we do is we provide kids who are fighting cancer with a signed jersey from their favorite athlete and their favorite team," Agosti said. "At the same time, we raise money for osteosarcoma research with hopes of improving treatments and maybe paving the way to a cure."

Massi fought until his last breath on May 18, 2024.

Today, athletes across all sports are donating jerseys to kids while the charity raises money to find a cure for the cancer that claimed Massi's life.

Massi's father told Action News, "His light burned brightest when the moments were darkest, and we know that now, despite his passing, JJerseys4Kids will carry on his legacy."

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, A.J. Brown is preparing for the Super Bowl, but it is clear Massi meant as much to A.J. as A.J. meant to him.

"I am pretty sure it meant the world to him, but it meant the world to me," the wide receiver said.

For more, visit Jerseys4Kids.org

