Teen patient gets 2 tickets to Eagles NFC championship game courtesy of Dunkin'

Friday, January 24, 2025 10:47PM
Dunkin' delivered the ultimate assist Friday at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' delivered the ultimate assist Friday at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

An 18-year-old patient was gifted with two tickets to Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

Jaylen Ribot has been battling a chronic illness since infancy, and has spent a lot of time at St. Christopher's getting treatment.

The bright spot of what's been a long journey in and out of the hospital has always been following the Eagles.

And Friday, on what would have usually been a day of doctor's visits, turned into a day full of surprises.

"I wasn't expecting all this," Jaylen said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity - I appreciate that a lot."

Jaylen could have chosen anyone to accompany him, and he chose his mom.

