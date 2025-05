Teen rescued from 2nd-story window during house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Wilmington sprang into action Wednesday afternoon to rescue a teenage girl from a house fire.

The flames broke out just after 1 p.m. on the 2700 block of Thompson Place.

Crews arriving on the scene found a 15-year-old girl on the second floor of the home.

She was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.