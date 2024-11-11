Teenager critically injured after being shot outside home in Kensington; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old was seriously injured after being shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. outside a home on the 2000 block of Albright Street.

Police say at the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was placed in critical condition.

According to police, the teen was approached by the suspected shooter while he was sitting on his porch.

The suspect reportedly fired eight shots at the teen. Officers said the shooter was wearing a ski mask and windbreaker during the incident.

No further information has been released. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the police.