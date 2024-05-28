Teenager dead, 2 others injured after shooting in New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead after a triple shooting broke out in Wilmington, Delaware Monday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Thatcher Street.

At the scene, police say they found a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 21-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to an area hospital, where the 18-year-old later died.

There is no word yet on his identity.

The 17-year-old is in critical condition and the 21-year-old is stable, according to police.

Officers say the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police at 302-576-3652.