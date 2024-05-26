Teenager seriously injured after shooting in Philadelphia; 3 suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head.

He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators say the teen was riding his bike when a car pulled up and three suspected shooters wearing masks got out. The suspects then reportedly opened fire, just 20 or 30 yards away from the teen.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Officers say they found at least 21 spent shell casings at the scene. One was located inside a woman's home.

"In addition to the victim being struck, one bullet pierced a vehicle's windshield, then pierced the window of a house on the 1200 block of Fairmount and entered into the living room where a woman was seated into the wall. We are very thankful she was not struck or hurt," Inspector D.F. Pace with Philadelphia police told Action News.

Authorities say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.

