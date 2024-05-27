Teenager shot, injured after large crowd forms near park in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and injured in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on North 12th and West Cumberland streets.

Officers were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

At the scene, police say roughly 500 juveniles were forming a large crowd near a park.

A 17-year-old male was then found shot in the leg, authorities say. He was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

There's no word yet on his condition or what may have led to this shooting.

